PoK-Based LeT Module Busted In Kashmir’s Kupwara; 5 Terror Associates Nabbed, Arms, Ammo Seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday busted a cross-border terror module in Kupwara district by arresting five terror associates.

Jammu Kashmir News: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday busted a module of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kupwara district of northern Kashmir by nabbing five terrorist associates and seizing arms and ammunition from them. The terror module was being operated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), police said.

“The Kupwara Police has busted a terror module by arresting five terror associates in Karnah area of the district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition,” said a police official.

Giving details, the official said that acting on specific inputs and credible information, the police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition sent from across the border by two PoK-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers.

He said the PoK-based LeT terrorist handlers have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, both residents of Karnah tehsil of Kupwara district. The official said their local conduit was identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, also a resident of Karnah.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Kupwara Police busted a cross-border terror module involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition and arrested 5 terror associates in Karnah besides recovering arms and ammunition. Further investigations are underway: SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas pic.twitter.com/xMflIJpcOH — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

Bhat, who smuggled weapons sent by his LeT handlers, was arrested by the police and an AK series rifle, two pistols, and some ammunition, were recovered from him, the official said.

“The consignments dispatched to this side were thereafter delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and the PoK-based handlers as well. Based on further leads, four more terror associates were arrested,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the police, the arrested terror associates were identified as Khursheed Ahmad Rather, Mudassir Shafiq, Ghulam Sarwar Rather and Qazi Fazal Ilahi, all residents of Karnah.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas says, "We busted a cross-border terror module in a joint operation. We have arrested 5 terror associates from Karnah in this…The case is being investigated expeditiously in a comprehensive manner to further unearth the… https://t.co/eU9QenJEwe pic.twitter.com/uC8e1FTUNK — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

They said that five AK series rifles, five magazines and 16 rounds were recovered from their possession.

“A case has been registered against the arrested terror associates and its being investigated expeditiously to unearth the conspiracy behind the arms smuggling ring,” a senior police official said.

“We busted a cross-border terror module in a joint operation. We have arrested 5 terror associates from Karnah,” said SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas.

Manhas said the case is being “investigated expeditiously in a comprehensive manner to further unearth the conspiracy regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition and proscribed material/contraband”.

(With PTI inputs)

