Pakistan Rangers Violate Ceasefire, Open Unprovoked Fire At BSF Post Along IB In Jammu

BSF troops gave a befitting reply to the cross border firing by Pakistan Rangers which began at around 5:50 PM and lasted for over 20 minutes along the International Border (IB) in Jammu.

Jammu News: Pakistan Rangers Wednesday violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement as they resorted to unprovoked firing at a Border Security Force (BSF) post along the International Border in Jammu region. According to defence officials, BSF troops gave a befitting reply to the cross border firing which began at around 5:50 PM and lasted for over 20 minutes.

“BSF personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal retaliated befittingly to the firing from across the border, with the exchange lasting for over 20 minutes, beginning at 5.50 pm,” they said, adding that no casualties or damage was caused to the Indian side by the Pakistani firing.

According to officials, the situation is being monitored by senior officer and the security personnel deployed along the International Border have been asked to remain on high alert.

Notably, the ceasefire violation comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the erstwhile state. PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Union Territory on February 20 and will also a public rally in Jammu during his visit.

Last year, on the intervening night of November 8-9, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in Ramgarh sector of Samba district — the first death on this side since February 25, 2021, when a renewed ceasefire was agreed upon by the two countries.

Earlier on October 26, two BSF personnel and a woman were injured in cross-border firing in Arnia sector of Jammu, while another BSF jawan was injured in a similar incident on October 17.

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS, hold rally during J-K visit

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been preparing for the Prime Minister’s visit and security has been beefed in the former state in view of his public rally in Jammu.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several projects and inaugurate the AIIMS Hospital and flyovers, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said Wednesday.

“There is good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that PM Modi is going to address the public on February 20 at 11 am at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. The people of Jammu and Kashmir love PM Modi. Modi Saheb brought peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir. Be it a village or city, development is taking place everywhere. On February 20, the people of J-K will come in large numbers in support of the Prime Minister,” Raina told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

