New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar, who was allegedly kept in preventive detention, has ‘secretly’ been released by Pakistan, reports claimed. This comes amid the simmering tension between India and Pakistan over the revocation of Article 370, which accords special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

If reports are to be believed, Pakistan has released Azhar to plan and carry out terror operations against India. Notably, Azhar has been the mastermind of major terror attacks in India including the Pulwama attack in February 2019 wherein 4o0 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

On Sunday, Intelligence agencies had informed the Indian government that Pakistan has deployed additional troops along with with the India-Pakistan border near Rajasthan, Sialkot-Jammu sectors. According to a report published in a leading daily, Islamabad is planning to carry out something big near the Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors as it is irked over the Modi government’s decision to withdraw the special status of Kashmir.

A couple of days ago, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also vowed to go to any extent for the ‘Kashmiri brothers’ if needed.