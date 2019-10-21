New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Pakistan for unilaterally stopping the postal mail service between the two countries in the aftermath of India’s Article 370 move, news agency PTI reported. No notice was given to India, which goes against the international postal union norms, the minister said.

“Pakistan’s decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan,” the minister said. The minister’s comment comes a day after India carried out an artillery attack on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

#WATCH “For the last two months, Pakistan has stopped postal service from India. It’s directly in contravention of the World Postal Union’s norms,” says, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/gm04ITuq3z — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the last mail Pakistan accepted from India was on August 27. Since then all documents have been put “on hold”. This is the first time that the neighbouring country took such a decision in the long history of India and Pakistan, which involves Partition, three wars and the on-and-off tension.

There are 28 Foreign Post Offices across the country which deal with international consignments. But only Delhi and Mumbai FPOs handle postal mails to and from Pakistan.

On August 4, India partially nullified Article 370 which guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan strongly opposed to the decision and attempted to use several international platforms against India.

Pakistan authorities, on the other hand, denied knowledge about this development, as reported by IE.

Despite the ongoing tension between the two countries, India and Pakistan are working towards opening the Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said that the corridor will open for the public on November 9. The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak Shrine in Punjab. It will be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours.