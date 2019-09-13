New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday admitted the fact that his country had in 1980 trained Mujahideens to fight the Soviets in Afghanistan.

“In 80s we were training these Mujahideen people to do jihad against Soviet when they occupied Afghanistan. So, these people were trained by Pakistan, and funded by the US’s CIA,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khan said that when the American troops came to Afghanistan and took action against the Taliban, his country should have taken a neutral position.

“Now a decade later when the Americans come into Afghanistan, the same groups who are all in Pakistan are supposed to say that now because Americans are there, it is no longer jihad its terrorism. It was a big contradiction,” Khan further said.

“I strongly felt that Pakistan should have been neutral because by joining in, these groups turned against us,” Khan added.

The Pakistani PM said that by not being neutral, his country has lost over 70,000 people and over 100 billion dollars to the economy.

“In the end, we were blamed for the Americans not succeeding in Afghanistan. I felt it was very unfair on Pakistan,” he added.

Khan’s comments assume significance at a time when US President Donald Trump has called off peace talks with the Taliban after the group claimed responsibility for the Kabul car bombing which claimed 12 people, including an American soldier.

Earlier, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a statement that the Trump administration has decided to withdraw over 5,000 troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees by the Taliban to not allow the war-torn country to be used as a base for attacks abroad.