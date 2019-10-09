New Delhi: Pakistan has been misusing diplomatic channels in Nepal, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries to push fake currency into India, apart from funding terror, an ANI report claimed. Senior officials, according to the report, revealed that a large amount of counterfeit currency from Pakistan is making its way into India.

Pakistan’s secret agency, the ISI, reportedly manages to create this currency of better visual quality than the earlier photocopied notes.

In May 2019, Younus Ansari was arrested with three Pakistani nationals at Kathmandu Airport with a huge consignment of Indian currency totalling Indian Rs 76.7 million. The consignor was notorious Pakistan-based FICN smuggler Razzak Marfani.

On September 22, Punjab Police seized FICN worth Rs.1 million from Sikh radical elements belonging to the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), which had also received five AK 47 Rifles, 30 bore pistols, nine hand grenades, five satellite phones, two mobile phones and two wireless sets, sent across the international border with Pakistan, through Drones.

On September 25, police in Dhaka seized FICN worth Indian Rs. 4.95 million.

Before demonetisation in 2016, the Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu was reportedly the nerve centre for FICN operations. Sources revealed to ANI that ISI had set up a large network of agents from Kathmandu to Birganj and all along the border, to push consignments of FICN from Nepal into India. “ISI transported fake notes through the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines, or through the diplomatic bag to its Missions in Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, and Doha,” sources said as quoted by ANI.

The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) report on ‘Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Related to Counterfeiting of Currency’, referred to Article 3 of the Currency Counterfeiting Convention (Geneva, 1929) which defined counterfeiting as “fraudulent making or altering of currency, whatever means are employed.”

The report categorically stated, “India has also reported large scale use of counterfeit currency, by both State and non-State actors, to assist/fund terrorist acts. The case studies in this regard furnished by India, expose the scale and intensity of the problem. In particular, there is evidence of multiple bases being used to flood the country with counterfeit notes, thereby attempting to attack the ‘economic security’ of the country, besides using it to fund/assist specific terrorist acts.”

(With ANI inputs)