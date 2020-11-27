Two Army jawans were killed on Friday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a defence official said. The official further added that two Jawans of Indian Army – Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh – got critically injured and later succumbed to injuries. “The Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of district Rajouri today (Friday),” the defence spokesperson said. Also Read - UAE Stops Issuing Fresh Visas to Pakistan, 12 Other Countries Citing Security Concerns

The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the official added. Also Read - India Most Corrupt Nation? At 39%, India Emerges as Country With Highest Bribery Rate in Asia

On Thursday, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed and a civilian injured as Pakistani troops shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Also Read - Pakistan PM Rules Out Closing Down Businesses Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The unprovoked ceasefire violation took place in Qasba and Kirni sectors in the district, the officials said. The JCO was injured in the firing at around 1.30 pm and was taken to a military hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, they said.

The civilian, Mohmmad Rashid has been shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

Eleven people, including five security personnel, were killed after multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in north Kashmir on November 13.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3,168 in 2019.The highest 427 ceasefire violations took place in September, followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said, adding that July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April (387 each), May (382), February (366) and January (367).

(With agency inputs)