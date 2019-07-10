New Delhi: A news anchor in a Pakistani news channel along with his friend was shot dead on Tuesday evening over a personal dispute in Karachi.

Mureed Abbas, the journalist and news anchor, who worked with Bol News was gunned down by an assailant identified as Atif Zaman, outside a local cafe in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area in the city.

Abbas’ friend Khizar Hayat was also shot in the same incident. He was also rushed to a nearby private hospital but died sustaining bullet injuries.

Zaman opened fire at the journalist from a white-coloured car, according to police reports. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after sustaining multiple bullet wounds, The Dawn quoted South DIG Sharjeel Kharal.

According to Abbas’ friends, he had a monetary dispute with someone, DIG Kharal told the news agency.

The police caught the suspected gunman who tried to commit suicide when his residence was raided. He shot himself in the chest and was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam has directed the concerned Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to submit a report in the matter.

The IGP has also asked the officials to conduct a forensic investigation of the evidence collected from the area where the shooting took place.

With ANI inputs