Pala Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Pala Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram (Travancore) region and Kottayam district of Kerala that went to the polls in a single phase on 6 April 2021. Pala is a part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. It is situated on the banks of Meenachil river. Kerala Congress (KCEM) candidate KM Mani won the seat beating Mani C Kappen of the Nationalist Congress Party, Kerala (NCK) two times – by a margin of 4,703 votes in 2016 Assembly polls, and by 5,259 votes in 2011. At the same time, in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, KCEM succeeded in the Pala Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Pala constituency — Jose K Mani of KC(M), Mani C Kappan of NCK, and Prameela Devi of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.