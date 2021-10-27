Vitamin B12 plays a key role in the production of red blood cells and DNA in our bodies. Not just that, it regulates the proper functioning of the nervous system. Also known as cobalamin, Vitamin B12, a vital nutrient is one of the most common deficiencies across the world, according to statistics. NDTV reports suggest that 47% of the North Indian population is Vitamin B12 deficient. It is estimated that over 70% of adults in India have some form of Vitamin B12 deficiency.Also Read - Body Fitness Tips: What Happens To Body When We Don't Exercise? Side Effects Of Not Exercising, Explained | Watch Video

Our bodies don't produce Vitamin B12 naturally, and we usually get water-soluble nutrients by consuming certain foods. It is found in animal foods including meat, poultry, eggs and dairy. It can also be found in plant-based milk, bread, fruits, legumes. If you're not eating enough of the above-mentioned foods, then you are at risk of B12 deficiency.

Who are at risk of Vitamin B12 deficiency?

The elderly

People following a vegan diet

Unlike other diseases, vitamin B12 deficiency takes several years to show up and it is often mistaken as folate deficiency, according to Healthline.

Here are signs and symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency:

Pale skin: People with B12 deficiency will have a yellow tinge to skin and whites of the eyes, also known as jaundice. Vitamin B12 plays an important role as it helps in producing red blood cells, which makes the DNA. Without it, the cells are unable to divide, according to Healthline. It leads to the type of anaemia called megaloblastic anaemia.

Weakness and Fatigue: Since your body is not getting enough B12 to make red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body, it can make feel tired and weak.

The sensation of Pins and needles: The most peculiar sign and symptom of B12 deficiency is nerve damage. Healthline report says as vitamin B12 is an important contributor to the metabolic pathway that produces the fatty substance myelin. Myelin surrounds your nerves as a form of protection and insulation. Without B12, myelin is produced differently, and your nervous system can’t function properly. But sensations of pins and needles are a common symptom which can happen due to many reasons, it’s better to consult a doctor.

Memory Loss: Do you forget things easily? That can be a sign of B12 deficiency, patchy memory and forgetfulness can happen. According to the TOI report, B12 controls nerve function.

Change to the way you walk: As deficiency of B12 can directly impact the nervous system, it can also change the way you walk or move. It can affect your overall balance and coordination.

Dizziness: Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause dizziness and breathlessness as the body is unable to transport oxygen to all the cells.

That’s not all, Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to glossitis, a condition in which the tongue gets red and swollen, it can impact your vision, lead to anxiety, and more.