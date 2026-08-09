‘Palestine won’t be created as long as I am PM’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan, says ‘Trump remains…’

Israel has rejected US President Donald Trump's 15-point plan for Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that the Israeli military would not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas completely lays down its arms. Addressing his cabinet, Netanyahu vowed, "As long as I am Prime Minister, no Palestinian state will come into existence."

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New Delhi: Israel has rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15-point plan for Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that the Israeli military would not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas completely lays down its arms. Addressing his cabinet, Netanyahu vowed, “As long as I am Prime Minister, no Palestinian state will come into existence.”

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said, “Although US President Donald Trump is a good friend, Israel rejects the 15-point document.” He made this remark while referring to a proposal supported by Hamas in late July.

What did Netanyahu say about Hamas?

He stated, “The Israeli military will not withdraw in any way until Hamas is effectively disarmed. Efforts to thwart threats against our military and citizens will continue.” Netanyahu’s statement rejects a key component of Trump’s efforts to end the Gaza war. Israel maintains that Hamas must surrender its weapons before any military withdrawal takes place.

Trump had announced a peace deal for Gaza

Last month, Trump claimed significant success in his plan to end the conflict, stating that both Israel and Hamas had agreed to the framework. A ceasefire had subsequently come into effect. Trump also mentioned that Hamas—which had controlled Gaza for nearly two decades prior to the war that began after the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel—had agreed to lay down its arms.

However, despite the ceasefire established last October, Israel has continued its attacks in Gaza. Netanyahu’s latest stance has made the issue of disarming Hamas the most critical aspect of the next phase of Trump’s Gaza plan. Israel has made it clear that it is not prepared to withdraw its forces as long as the Palestinian armed group remains in possession of weapons.

Netanyahu openly rejects Trump’s plan

Netanyahu acknowledged that while Trump is a good friend and the US-Israel partnership against Iran has been commendable, he remains firm on his position regarding this matter. He reiterated that “Iran will never possess nuclear weapons on his watch.”

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, is also facing pressure from his hardline right-wing allies to convene a new cabinet meeting and scrap the Gaza plan. Polls indicate that Netanyahu is facing a tough battle to retain power. Netanyahu stated that Israel is in discussions with the US regarding its objections. He said, “They have some ideas. Some are acceptable to us, and others are not. We know how to stand firm on our position regarding these issues.”