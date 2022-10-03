Palghar (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old boy lost his life as the battery of an electric scooter exploded while it was being charged here. The boy who was seriously injured was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Shabbir Shahnawaz. An investigation is underway.Also Read - Moto G72 with 4G Chip, 120Hz P-OLED Display To Launch in India Today; Know Full Specifications Here

Electric scooters suddenly catching fire has become a cause for concern of late. Earlier this year, a similar incident had taken place when a man died when the detachable battery of the electric scooter kept for charging exploded in his house in Telangana.

In a string of such incidents, a father and his daughter died due to suffocation in the Vellore district due to the smoke caused by the explosion of the electric bike while being charged.

