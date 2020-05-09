New Delhi: India acted quickly on Coronavirus, but the pandemic will reach its peak in the country by July end, World Health Organization’s (WHO) special COVID-19 envoy Dr David Nabarro told NDTV. He asserted that India will witness a sporadic rise in COVID-19 cases after the lockdown is lifted, but the outbreak will be contained in the coming months. Also Read - COVID-19 Could Kill 190,000 in Africa in a Year: WHO

Nabarro was of the view that due to India's quick action and timely lockdown, the virus is well located in few urban areas or it would have been "difficult to control it in a dense set-up".

"When the lockdown lifts, there will be more cases. But people should not be scared. In the coming months, there will be an increase in (the number of) cases. But there will be stability in India…" he told the leading news channel.

“There will be sporadic outbreaks over time immediately after the lockdown. Thereon, the outbreaks will be contained. I agree with the timing. Around July-end, there will be a flat peak but it will get better,” he added.

“The lockdown has managed to keep the virus reasonably well located in some specific places. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. But it is very much located in some of the urban areas,” he said.