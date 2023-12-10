Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Death Threat: Police Arrest Man From Patna

Home

Police arrested a man in connection with sending death threats to Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri also known as Bageshwar Baba. The accused arrested from Patna.

Chhatarpur: Bageshwar Dham chief, Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, received a death threat via email on Saturday. The Chhattarpur police promptly took action and, with the assistance of Interpol, arrested a man in connection with the threat. According to the police, the accused, apprehended in Bihar’s Patna, demanded Rs 10 lakh and claimed affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is a resident of the Shankardih area in Bihar’s Nalanda district. The police stated that the man used a fake ID to send a threatening message to the official email ID of Bageshwar Dham.

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: On the death threat to Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri, Bamitha Police Inspector Jaswant Kakoria says, “The person who threatened Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri has been arrested from Bihar’s Patna. He has been produced in the… pic.twitter.com/Lt72JT7OD4 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 9, 2023

Death Threats E-Mails

Following the mail, police registered a case at Bamitha police station on October 20, 2023, under IPC’s 387 and 507 sections against the unknown accused.

The same person again sent a death threat on October 22, 2023, whose IP was followed by the police with assistance from Interpol, which eventually led to the arrest of the accused.

A team led by Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police, Amit Sanghi, is investigating the matter. The team includes Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh, SDOP Khajuraho Salil Sharma, Police Station-in-charge Bamitha Inspector Jaywant Kakodiya, Sub-Inspector Sanjay Pandey, and Cyber Cell-in-charge Chhatarpur Sub-Inspector Sidwarth Sharma.

The accused is currently in judicial custody, as confirmed by the police.

