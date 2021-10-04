New Delhi: Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon were listed among the individuals whose names were linked with the Pandora Papers, an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals around the world. Earlier on Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had unveiled ‘Pandora Papers’, the biggest ever leak of offshore data that claimed to have uncovered financial secrets of rich and powerful of 35 current and former world leaders, more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories, and a global lineup of fugitives, con artists and murderers.Also Read - "Only a God Can See That, Sachin Tendulkar is God Himself": Virender Sehwag on Master Blaster's Predictions

“People linked by the secret documents to offshore assets include India’s cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, pop music diva Shakira, supermodel Claudia Schiffer and an Italian mobster known as Lell the Fat One. Tendulkar’s attorney said the cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities,” the ICIJ which involved the BBC, The Guardian’ newspaper in the UK and The Indian Express’ in India among 150 media outlets said in its report. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise on Michael Holding After Windies Legend Announces Commentary Retirement: Your Voice Will be Missed by Millions

Illegal riches of world leaders ‘exposed’ Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar to Join Mumbai Indians Camp in Dubai, MI Make Mega Announcement Ahead of IPL 2021 UAE Leg

Besides, the secret documents also expose offshore dealings of the King of Jordan, the presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the prime minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. It details the financial activities of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unofficial minister of propaganda” and more than 130 billionaires from Russia, the United States, Turkey and other nations.

The leaked records reveal that many of the power players who could help bring an end to the offshore system instead benefit from it — stashing assets in covert companies and trusts while their governments do little to slow a global stream of illicit money that enriches criminals and impoverishes nations.

Pandora vs Panama

It took the ICIJ almost two years to organise the investigation that involved more than 600 journalists in 117 countries, making it the biggest-ever journalism partnership. For the Panama Papers, which rocked the world in 2016, almost 400 journalists from 80 countries had participated in the investigation.

As per the reports, the Pandora Papers leak will uncover financial secrets of more leaders and public officials than the Panama Papers did and provide more than twice as much information about the ownership of offshore companies.

The Panama Papers were based on the data of a Panama-based law firm called Mossack Fonseca that revealed offshore holdings of 140 politicians, public offshore and sports stars. Those documents were obtained by the German newspaper, Suddeutsche Zeitung, which contained records dating back 40 years.The Pandora Papers investigation is bigger in size and revelations about politicians and public officials are also far more than what previously came to public attention.