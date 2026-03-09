Parliament Budget Session LIVE UPDATES: Serious supply chain disruption, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar on West Asia conflict

Home

Parliament Budget Session LIVE UPDATES: The second half of the budget session of Parliament is set to resume today and is expected to begin on a stormy note. The Lok Sabha will witness an opposition-backed motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, while the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States is also likely to dominate proceedings. The Budget session will continue until April 2. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the ‘situation in West Asia’. It is important to note that the statement comes amid escalating tensions following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28 that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Apart from the West Asia conflict, opposition parties are also expected to raise concerns over the interim India–US trade deal. Rahul Gandhi has termed the agreement “anti-farmer” and accused the government of compromising sovereign interests, HT earlier reported. Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Randeep Surjewala on Monday moved separate suspension of business notices in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the escalating conflict in West Asia and its impact on India.

