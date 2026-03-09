  • Home
  • News
  • Parliament Budget Session LIVE UPDATES: Serious supply chain disruption, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar on West Asia conflict
live

Parliament Budget Session LIVE UPDATES: Serious supply chain disruption, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar on West Asia conflict

he Budget session will continue until April 2. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the 'situation in West Asia'.

Published date india.com Updated: March 9, 2026 11:40 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Parliament Budget Session LIVE UPDATES: Serious supply chain disruption, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar on West Asia conflict

Parliament Budget Session LIVE UPDATES: The second half of the budget session of Parliament is set to resume today and is expected to begin on a stormy note. The Lok Sabha will witness an opposition-backed motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, while the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States is also likely to dominate proceedings. The Budget session will continue until April 2. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the ‘situation in West Asia’. It is important to note that the statement comes amid escalating tensions following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28 that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Apart from the West Asia conflict, opposition parties are also expected to raise concerns over the interim India–US trade deal. Rahul Gandhi has termed the agreement “anti-farmer” and accused the government of compromising sovereign interests, HT earlier reported. Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Randeep Surjewala on Monday moved separate suspension of business notices in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the escalating conflict in West Asia and its impact on India.

Parliament Budget Session LIVE UPDATES:

Live Updates

  • Mar 9, 2026 11:40 AM IST

    Parliament budget session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to closely monitor developments in West Asia, EAM Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha.

  • Mar 9, 2026 11:30 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session LIVE: 67,000 nationals have returned from the region, says EAM Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 9, 2026 11:24 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions, says EAM Jaishankar

  • Mar 9, 2026 11:24 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session LIVE: “Serious supply chain disruption”, India’s foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar on West Asia war

  • Mar 9, 2026 11:20 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Government is extremely concerned about the security and safety of Indians residing in West Asia, says EAM Jaishankar

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.