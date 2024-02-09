Home

Parliament Passes Bill To Amend J-K Scheduled Tribes List; What It Proposes

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposes to amend the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989.

MPs in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

Parliament Session: The Rajya Sabha Friday passed passed three legislations related to Jammu and Kashmir, including the bill to expand the Scheduled Tribes list in the erstwhile state.

Here what the bill proposes:

Officials said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has requested for inclusion of some tribes and ethnic groups of Union Territory to be included in the list.

The debate on the Scheduled Tribes legislation was answered by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

Munda said that the three bills brought after the abrogation of Article 370 were aimed at giving justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get “political reservation for the first time”.

Therefore, the bills propose to include the following tribes, groups in the list of Scheduled Tribes:

Gadda Brahmin

Koli

Paddari tribe

Pahari Ethnic Group

Officials said that provisions pertaining to state Election Commissioner in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act “are at variance” with the provisions of the Constitution.

Three J-K related bills passed in Upper House

On Friday, the Upper House, besides the Scheduled Tribes amendment bill, also passed Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill.

The three bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Local Bodies Bill

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in the panchayats and the municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir and to bring consistency in the local bodies laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed while replying on a debate on the legislation.

It seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, Rai said.

Scheduled Castes Order Bill

Meanwhile, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar answered the debate on the bill relating to Scheduled Castes Order.

They said said Jammu and Kashmir administration had recommended the inclusion of the Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Bhangi, Balmiki, Mehtar at serial number 5 in the list of Scheduled Castes of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 proposes to amend the Schedule of the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order, 1956 for inclusion of ‘Valmiki’.

(With inputs from agencies)

