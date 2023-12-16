Home

News

Parliament Security Breach: 6th Accused Mahesh Kumawat Arrested By Delhi Police

Parliament Security Breach: 6th Accused Mahesh Kumawat Arrested By Delhi Police

Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, was arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police.

Mahesh Kumawat (L) is believed to be a close-aide of key accused Lalit Jha (R).

Parliament Security Breach: The Delhi Police Saturday arrested another accused in the Parliament security breach case, taking the total number of arrests to six in the case. The accused, Mahesh Kumawat, believed to be a close-aide of alleged mastermind Lalit Jha, was arrested after several hours of interrogation, officials said, adding that it is clear that Kumawat was also part of the conspiracy.

Trending Now

According to the police, Mahesh Kumawat, a resident of the Nagaur district in Rajasthan, had also arrived in Delhi on December 13– the day when two of his accomplices breached into the Lok Sabha and set off smoke canisters in the House Chamber.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Parliament Security Breach | Delhi: Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case produced in the Patiala House Court pic.twitter.com/vCLzxy4vQm — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

Following the brazen attack, Lalit Jha, the key accused, had fled Delhi and hid in the hideout arranged by Mahesh in Rajasthan. Kumawat is also accused of destroying the mobile phones of other the four accused along with Jha.

Parliament security breach

On Wednesday, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament premises.

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on Wednesday executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal was detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit was arrested on Thursday evening.

All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram.

The accused have been booked under stringent anti-terror laws.

On Friday, a Delhi court sent Lalit Jha to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Jha in Delhi police’s custody after the public prosecutor said he was the mastermind of the incident and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.