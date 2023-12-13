Home

Who are the six accused in Parliament security breach and how they hatched the meticulous plan. Here's everything you should know.

Parliament Security Breach: On Wednesday, when the nation was commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans in the Lower House, triggering panic inside the Parliament.

The two men were soon overpowered by MPs and handed over to security officials. At around the same time, their two other accomplices– a man and woman– carried out a similar action outside the Parliament and were detained by the police.

It was later revealed that the six accused, five of whom have been arrested, belong to different parts of the country and lived in a flat in Gurugram– a major satellite city of Delhi– and hatched the meticulous plan to breach the security at the House of democracy and carry out their actions.

Here’s how the plan was hatched:

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on Wednesday executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal has been detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit is on the run.

All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram.

Who are the six accused?

Who is Manoranjan D?

Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru in Karnataka, completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the family farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru, his family said.

He got the authorisation pass to enter Lok Sabha from the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha and introduced Sagar Sharma, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, as a friend.

‘Hang my son if he did wrong’

Manoranjan’s father Devaraje Gowda, however, claimed that his son was honest and truthful and always desired to do good for society.

“Hang my son if he has done wrong. That Parliament is ours. People like you all have built it. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, and Nehru had toiled to build it. Whoever does it (attack) is condemnable. We will not accept it,” Gowda told reporters in Mysuru.

“My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society,” he added.

Who is Sagar Sharma?

28-year-old Sagar Sharma an e-rickshaw driver from Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, left his home a few days ago to attend a “protest” in Delhi. However, his family claimed they were unaware of his involvement in the Parliament security breach.

“I heard my brother telling my mother that he was going to Delhi to attend a protest a few days ago,” said Sagar ‘s minor sister. “My brother drove an e-rickshaw and earlier used to work in Bengaluru,” the girl added.

Police said Sagar Sharma, along with his sister and parents, lived in a rented house in the Ramnagar area and his father Roshan Lal is a carpenter.

Who is Amol Shinde?

The Delhi Police said Amol Shinde (25), had left his village in Maharashtra’s Latur district, saying he was going to Delhi to take part in an army recruitment drive.

Shinde belongs to a Scheduled Caste community and is a BA graduate. He did odd jobs as a daily wager while preparing for police and army recruitment exams, police said. After the incident in Delhi, a team of Latur police visited Shinde’s house in Zari village.

According to Amol’s parents, he had left his home on December 9 on the pretext of attending an army recruitment drive in Delhi.

Shinde, along with Neelam of Haryana, shouted: “Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi” (dictatorship will not be allowed), “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat” outside Parliament before being detained.

Who is Neelam?

Neelam, 35, resident of a small hamlet in Haryana’s Jind district, had been staying been in a PG accommodation in Hisar for the last five months where she was preparing for competitive examinations, according to her brother Ram Niwas.

Her family said she had earlier participated in several agitations including the farmers’ movement.

Neelam’s mother Saraswati Devi told reporters at her house in Ghaso Khurd village in Jind that she came to know about the incident through the media.

“I got a call from my elder brother to switch on the TV immediately. He told me that Neelam was arrested in Delhi,” Ram Niwas told news agency PTI.

According to Niwas, she actively participated in farmers’ protests.

He said that his sister, who has cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), had visited the village two days ago, but she did not talk about the Parliament protest.

Neelam’s family members claimed that she has also done Masters, MEd and MPhil.

“Her certificate of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test had expired. I asked her to go to Hisar and get coaching for the same,” said Niwas, who does livestock farming.

A villager at Ghaso Khurd said Neelam had once gone with some villagers to Khatkar Toll Plaza during the farmers’ protest against now-repealed farm laws.

(With PTI inputs)

