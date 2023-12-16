Home

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police To Recreate Crime Scene | Details

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is expected to recreate the crime scene by taking the accused to the Parliament complex.

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Parliament security breach case, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell is planning to recreate the scene of the Wednesday incident. The team is expected take the arrested accused persons to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, ANI reported citing sources. This recreation is intended to help the police understand how the accused entered the highly guarded Parliament building with colour spray cans and executed their plan. Sources said that the Special Cell will be escorting the accused from the gate of the Parliament premises to inside the building to recreate the scene of the incident intricately.

The accused will be escorted from the gate of the Parliament premises to inside the building to recreate the exact scene.

Notably, the Special Cell team has not recreated the scene after the arrest of the accused on Thursday as the proceedings of the Parliament were in progress. The team is expected to recreate the scene on Saturday or Sunday when the Parliament is not operational.

The team will also take the accused persons to Gurugram, where they rented a flat and used to meet. The Special Cell team has prepared a list of mobile numbers on which the accused talked in the last 15 days, and now the persons using these numbers will also come under the circle of investigation.

Parliament Security Breach: Mastermind Arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested Lalit Mohan Jha, who is the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy. He had fled from the spot on Wednesday after making a video of the incident.

“Lalit Jha reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus. There he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. When he realized that the police were searching for him, he came back to Delhi by bus,” the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation.

“Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation,” police said.

Parliament Security Breach: Custodial Remand Of Accused

On Thursday, the Patiala House Court granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons. However, the police demanded 15 days remand.

The Delhi Police stated that to commit the crime the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai. FIRs under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Sections 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act have been registered.

