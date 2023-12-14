Home

News

Parliament Security Breach: Manoranjan D Wanted To ‘Replicate’ Bhagat Singh’s Act, Says Police

Parliament Security Breach: Manoranjan D Wanted To ‘Replicate’ Bhagat Singh’s Act, Says Police

Manoranjan D, one of the two men involved in the Parliament Security Breach, was an admirer of Bhagat Singh and wanted to replicate his idol's act of throwing a smoke bomb in the Central Assembly.

Photo (India.Com)

Parliament security breach: Manoranjan D, a Mysuru-based engineer who intruded into the Lok Sabha and released canisters of yellow gas in the Chamber, along with another accomplice on Wednesday, was influenced by Bhagat Singh and wanted to replicate the legendary freedom fighter’s act of throwing a smoke bomb into the Central Assembly, officials said.

Trending Now

According to the police, Manoranjan D was associated with ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’– a social media fan page of the revolutionary freedom fighter– and seemed to of a “revolutionary type”. However, Manoranjan does not have any criminal record and appears to have a quiet demeanor.

You may like to read

“We didn’t come across any criminal background. He was a very quiet person but looking at the books he read, he appeared to be a ‘revolutionary type’,” a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The officer said that Manoranjan seemed to be an admirer of Bhagat Singh and wanted to replicate his idol’s act of throwing a smoke bomb in the Central Assembly in Delhi to “make the deaf hear”.

“It appears like they wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh and group did during the freedom struggle,” said the officer.

Another accused, Neelam Devi, who along with Amol Shinde, staged a similar protest outside the Parliament on Wednesday, is apparently also a Bhagat Singh fan and had earlier posted a selfie alongside a portrait of the iconic freedom fighter. Neelam had also took part in the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi earlier this year.

In her last post on X, Neelam had asked why there wasn’t a 50 percent quota for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies.

Major security breach

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on Wednesday executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal has been detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit is on the run.

All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram.

The accused have been booked under stringent anti-terror laws.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.