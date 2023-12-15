Home

Parliament Breach ‘Mastermind’ Lalit Jha Linked To TMC Leaders, Claims BJP

In a post on X, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar shared pictures purportedly showing Lalit Jha alongside TMC leaders Tapas Roy and Rajesh Shukla.

(L) Lalit Jha, key accused in the recent Parliament security breach, being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (R) Image shared by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on X.

Parliament Security Breach: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday claimed that Lalit Jha, the alleged ‘mastermind’ of the Parliament security breach conspiracy, had links to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Tapas Roy and Rajesh Shukla.

In a post on X, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar shared pictures purportedly showing Lalit Jha alongside Roy and Shukla.

“Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC’s Tapas Roy for a long time…” Majumdar wrote on X.

Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC's Tapas Roy for a long time… Isn't this proof enough for investigation into the connivance of the leader? @AITCofficial @TapasRoyAITC @abhishekaitc #shameontmc pic.twitter.com/1PIVnnbGx9 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) December 14, 2023

“Isn’t this proof enough for investigation into the connivance of the leader?” he asked while pointing fingers at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Training guns of the TMC President, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also shared Majumdar’s post on his official X handle and wrote: “Mamata Banerjee can’t remain silent on Lalit Jha’s association with her senior party leader Tapas Roy.”

Mamata Banerjee can’t remain silent on Lalit Jha’s association with her senior party leader Tapas Roy. It is not a surprise that TMC MPs, scared of their party’s association emerging with those who breached Parliament security, were creating ruckus. This is a new low even by… https://t.co/17GqfURHds — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 15, 2023

“It is not a surprise that TMC MPs, scared of their party’s association emerging with those who breached Parliament security, were creating ruckus. This is a new low even by TMC’s low standards,” Malviya said in a scathing attack against Banerjee and her party.

Meanwhile, Tapas Roy has refuted the BJP’s allegations and said he hasn’t done anything wrong.

According to the police, Lalit Mohan Jha– a West Bengal resident arrested in the Parliament security breach case, is the “mastermind” of the entire conspiracy. Jha was arrested by the police on Thursday evening and sent to seven-day police custody on Friday by a court in Delhi.

Reports citing Delhi police sources said Jha and his co-accused wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their demands. Police told the Patiala House court Jha had admitted that the accused met many times to hatch the conspiracy to breach Parliament security.

Sources said police are likely to seek the Parliament’s permission to recreate the December 13 incident that unfolded on the anniversary of the 2001 attack on it, news agency PTI reported.

Parliament security breach

On Wednesday, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament premises.

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on Wednesday executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal was detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit was arrested on Thursday evening.

All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram.

The accused have been booked under stringent anti-terror laws.

On Friday, a Delhi court sent Lalit Jha to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Jha in Delhi police’s custody after the public prosecutor said he was the mastermind of the incident and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.

(With PTI inputs)

