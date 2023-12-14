Home

Parliament Security Breach: MHA Orders Probe, Committee To Submit Report ‘At The Earliest’

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a parliament security breach incident. MHA has posted on X, “On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts.”

“Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breaches in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” mentioned in the X.

Lok Sabha Secretary General has written to the Home Ministry to conduct a high level inquiry into the entire incident. On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors’ gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that two men jumped into the House from the visitor’s gallery and had canisters in their hands.

