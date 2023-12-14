Home

Parliament Security Breach: Timeline Of Key Events

Here's a timeline of key events in the shocking Parliament security breach which was meticulously planned and executed by the accused on Wednesday.

According to the police, the attack was meticulously planned by the six accused for months. (Photo: India.com)

Parliament Security Breach: On Wednesday, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament premises.

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on Wednesday executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal has been detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit is on the run.

All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram.

The accused have been booked under stringent anti-terror laws.

Here’s a brief timeline of key events of the Parliament Security Breach:

In 2022, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, 26, and Manoranjan D, 34, met in Mysuru where they made a plan to barge into the parliament to attract the attention of the country. Later Neelam, 37, and Amol, 25, joined the plan.

The five joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other on social media for four years.

Manoranjan, at the instruction of Lalit Jha, allegedly the main conspirator of the plan, conducted a recce of the Parliament building during the Monsoon Session this year in July and noticed that the shoes of the visitors were not checked.

The five gathered at Gurugram resident Vishal Sharma’s house on Sunday and stayed there till Tuesday.

All five left for Parliament building on Wednesday morning. Manoranjan had procured visitors passes through Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

Sagar and Manoranjan entered the new Parliament building and reached visitors gallery. At around 1 pm, Sagar jumped from the visitors gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber. Manoranjan also tried to jump and was seen hanging from railing of the visitors gallery.

They released yellow coloured gas from canisters they had smuggled inside in their shoes before being overpowered and thrashed by the MPs in the House and handed over to security personnel.

Around the same time, Neelam and Amol released gas from similar canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament building. Lalit who was with them shot a video that was later shared on Instagram.

Neelam and Amol were caught by the policemen, while Lalit managed to give them a slip.

All four — Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol — were taken to Parliament Street Police Station where they were questioned by the investigators. Special Cell of Delhi Police joined the investigation.

Vishal and his wife were also detained by the police from Gurugram.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam, and Amol were arrested by Delhi Police after questioning for hours. A case under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against all of them.

Anti-terror unit special cell is probing the security breach and conducting search to nab Lalit who is still absconding.

On Thursday, a Delhi court sent the four accused to the city police’s custody for seven days for interrogation.

The accused- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- were produced before Special Judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur by the city police, who sought their custodial interrogation for 15 days. They have been charged under anti-terror law UAPA besides various sections of Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, remanded them in police custody for 7 days.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)