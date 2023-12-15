Home

News

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is ‘Mastermind’ Lalit Jha? Family Reveals Intriguing Details

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is ‘Mastermind’ Lalit Jha? Family Reveals Intriguing Details

Shambhu Jha, the elder brother of Lalit Jha, expressed his shock at his brother's alleged involvement in the parliament security breach incident.

File Photo

Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Mohan Jha, the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach, was a calm and quiet person since his childhood and always stayed away from trouble, shocked family members of the Bihar-born teacher have revealed intriguing details about the man accused of masterminding the plot to carry out the smoke bomb attack inside the Parliament.

Trending Now

Shambhu Jha, the elder brother of Lalit Jha, expressed his shock at his brother’s alleged involvement in the incident, stating that the entire family is still in a state of disbelief.

You may like to read

Lalit Jha was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday evening. Accompanied by an individual, Lalit reached the Kartavya Path police station in the national capital, where he was handed over to the special cell.

‘An introvert, always stayed away from trouble’

“We don’t know how he got involved in all this. He always stayed away from trouble. He was a calm and quiet kid since childhood and was very introvert. We knew he was involved with NGOs and, apart from being a private tutor, we are really shocked to see his images on television channels,” Shambhu told reporters.

Since Wednesday night, Shambhu’s phone has not stopped ringing, with both police and relatives inquiring about the whereabouts of Jha.

“We last saw him on December 10 when we left for our hometown in Bihar. He came with us to see us off at Sealdah station. The next day he called us and said he was going to New Delhi for some personal work. That was the last time we spoke with him,” he said.

‘A reserved individual’

Neighbours of Lalit were surprised to see his images on news channels, recalling him as a reserved individual who seldom engaged with the community at Burrabazar in Kolkata.

The family later shifted to Baguiati in North 24 Parganas district.

Papun Shaw, a tea stall owner at Rabindra Sarani in Burrabazar area, the business district of the city, identified Lalit as a ‘teacher’ who disappeared two years ago.

Shaw said, “He was known as a teacher, used to teach local students. A few years ago, he came to the area and was living alone. He hardly used to interact with locals. At times, he would have tea at my stall. He used to keep a very low profile. He suddenly left the area two years ago and never returned.”

Parliament security breach

On Wednesday, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament premises.

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on Wednesday executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal was detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit was arrested on Thursday evening.

All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram.

The accused have been booked under stringent anti-terror laws.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.