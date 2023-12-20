Home

‘Tareekh Pe Tareekh No More’: LS Passes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2 Other Criminal Code Bills To Replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the CrPC of 1973 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will replace the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three criminal code bills– the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill– to replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.

All three bills, which were taken up the ruling dispensation on Tuesday amid a massive row over the suspension of nearly 150 opposition from both Houses, were passed today through voice vote in the Lower House with Home Minister Amit Shah hailing the new laws as more “human-centric” in nature focussed on imparting justice instead of imposing penalties.

The debate on the ground-breaking bills did not see participation from most opposition parties, as 97 of their members have been suspended from the House for “misconduct”.

‘Tareekh pe tareekh’ no more

Replying to the debate on the new criminal bills, Shah quipped that ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ has been a bane of criminal justice system and these new laws will put an end to that practice and ensure speedy justice.

“Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal. The judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial. There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier. Now, if one accepts their crime within 30 days of the crime then the punishment would be less.There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that,” he said.

“For the poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is the financial challenge. For years, ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ keep going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws,” he added.

‘New laws based on Indian thinking, not colonial mindset’

The Home Minister said the three proposed laws also have a clear definition of terrorism, scrap sedition as a crime and introduce a new section titled “offenses against the state”, adding that the bills were drafted after comprehensive consultations and that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislations before bringing them before the House for approval.

He said the existing criminal laws Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) – were reflective of the colonial mindset with the intention to punish and not impart justice.

“The three news bills seek to establish a justice system based on Indian thinking… Three proposed criminal laws will free people from colonial mindset and its symbols,” Shah said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita seeks to replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the CrPC of 1973 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will replace the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

‘A human touch’

“For the first time, the criminal justice system will have the human touch. Till we repeal these old laws, we are still following laws made by the UK government. We still use English words like Her Majesty, British Kingdom, the crown, barrister, ruler after 75 years of independence,” Shah said.

The home minister said the colonial-era laws prioritised acts of “looting the treasury”, “uprooting rail tracks” and “insult to the Crown” over crimes against women and children, human rights, border security, and the army.

The old laws had listed rape under Section 375-376, the new bill has the crime listed under Section 63, murder was listed under Section 302 now it is Section 101, kidnapping was under Section 359 and now it is Section 136, Shah said.

Mob lynching punishable by death

Listing the features of the bills, he said, “This bill punishes mob lynching with death penalty. (Congress leader P) Chidambaram kept asking me what about mob lynching. He does not understand BJP and our mentality. Why did you not penalise mob lynching during your rule? If one’s mind is Indian, you will understand the laws. If it is Italian, you won’t.”

The three bills reflect the spirit of the Constitution…but those with an Italian mindset will never understand it,” he said in an apparent dig at the opposition Congress.

Shah asserted that the three laws were based on justice, transparency and fairness.

“This is the first government which has fulfilled the promises it has mentioned in its manifesto. We have revoked Article 370, removed AFSPA in 70 per cent areas in the northeastern states, banned triple talaq and gave 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)