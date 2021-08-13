New Delhi: PI India (Parliamentarians with Innovators for India), a group of distinguished parliamentarians across political parties in partnership with Bobble AI, the AI-powered, Conversation Media Platform announced the launch of Immunise, a public awareness campaign which is targeted at the millennials and Gen Zies to help bust myths around vaccination, one of the key reasons for the current, low numbers of 40.1 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered each day on average so far in the country, way less than the government’s daily target of vaccinating 10 million people.Also Read - On Maharashtra School Reopening, Varsha Gaikwad Says 'up to Local Officials...' | Read Full Statement

Bobble AI, having over 50 Million users mostly from India, has designed and developed a series of rich visuals (stickers & GIFs) around COVID 19 vaccinations which can be used as a part of everyday conversations on chat messaging apps including WhatsApp. With this collaboration, PI India is attempting to create more awareness about vaccinations by reaching out to the younger generation. Each GIF and Sticker narrates and encourages greater acceptance of available vaccinations with quirky messages such as "2 Shots Zindagi Ke", "Safe Hai Surakshit Hai", "Who says? WHO says", "Savdhani Hati, Durghatna Ghati" to name a few. They are relatable and fun to share. The platform is capitalizing on the efficacy of its Bharat Keyboards and has introduced these creative content formats in 4 regional languages Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, and Malayalam.

The Immunise campaign also offers an all-inclusive one-stop portal offering scientifically credible information around vaccinations to ensure higher uptake of COVID 19 vaccinations by addressing queries, bust myths, access information, real-time updated government guidelines, latest scientific updates- in 13 languages spoken in India.

Launched in April last year, PI India is a platform that brings parliamentarians, venture capitalists, public health, and policy experts together to identify and deploy solutions designed to address Covid-19 pandemic. The primary task of this group is to not only conceptualise innovative solutions in the fight against Covid-19 but to ensure that these solutions reach the masses.

The team at PI India is supported by noted Parliamentarians including Sudhanshu Trivedi & Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Jamyang Tshering Namgyal & Varun Gandhi from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Kalanidhi Veerasamy,Karti Chidambaram, Manish Tewari and Rajeev Gowda from the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Kunwar Danish Ali, YSR Congress Party’s Lavu Krishna, Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh and Biju Janata Dal’s Sujeet Kumar. These distinguished members are contributing their expertise and industry know-how to make Immunise a success.

Commenting on this campaign, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Founder, PI India and National Spokesperson, Samajwadi party said, “PI India – Parliamentarians with Innovators for India a mission to bring together and enable projects and missions that help India fight the impact of Covid-19 on people. With voices from MPs across party lines and innovators in health, education, and employment, PI India is building several missions. Immunise.in, Founded by Dr. Muskaan Khosla, author, surgeon and public health expert, is formidably supported by Bobble.ai team and technology to challenge vaccine hesitancy through behavior change communications vernacular languages shared with vibrant Bobble community of youth in visual contents.”

Bobble AI’s flagship product Bobble Indic Keyboard, acclaimed for being the most engaged, retained and highest rated keyboard globally, along with its portfolio of distribution channels including Bharat Keyboard apps, Tenor & Giphy will make Immunise initiative, an integral and exciting part of billions of daily conversations taking place among the youth over platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and more.

Commenting on the development, Ankit Prasad, Co-Founder and CEO, Bobble AI said, “Our collaboration with PI India is a beginning in our journey to support government’s vaccination drive, exhorting the youth of the country to get vaccinated and encourage others, dispelling any prevailing misinformation surrounding it. We are geared to leverage our cutting edge keyboard solutions, interesting contextual content library and massive reach to connect with the target audience not just in metros, but also in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns and that too in their own language”.

Ankit added, “While the government is undertaking the vaccination drive at a war footing, it’s essential that the industry partake in the efforts in whatever capacity they can. We wholeheartedly support the Immunise Initiative as it is created to not only encourage people to get vaccinated but offer credible information at one place. This campaign gives us an opportunity to reinforce our capabilities in developing unique marketing campaigns for driving unparalleled public awareness initiatives in the country. We are confident that this latest collaboration will serve as a classic case study to showcase how Bobble AI’s powerful keyboard solutions can serve as an extremely effective tool to popularise government policies, campaigns and other publicity drives in a fairly non-intrusive and creative manner.

The team at Immunise includes a host of doctors, public health professionals and data analysts who work closely with health communications experts, social media specialists, medical graphic designers and medical content creators who have come together to bring the most accurate scientific information to the people in the simplest and easiest to understand manner.

Over the years, Bobble AI has evolved as a unique media platform that has developed the expertise to drive public advocacy campaigns focused on reaching out to millennials and Gen Zies on a pan-India level. Last year, Bobble AI also partnered with Abt Associates for SHOPS Plus – an Initiative Funded by USAID and promoted unique communication aimed at ensuring safe sexual practices among the youth in the country.

With more than 700 million stickers and GIFs sent every day, conversation-led platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat have witnessed a significant evolution with regards to the manner in which conversations are initiated and consumed among the younger generation.

Bobble AI also released the findings of its study recently, conducted by Nielsen to analyze how millennials and GenZies in the country are increasingly conversing in the viral language of visuals.. As per the key highlights of the study, chatting has become a daily activity which most of the people (94%) engage in EVERYDAY and it has surpassed audio calling and video calling as the most common way of communication. Moreover, the awareness and adoption of conversation media formats including emojis, stickers, GIFs across different demographics is also very high.

The AI-enabled platform, Bobble AI’s current user base is over 50 million+ with Pan India’s reach. The company is offering its services in 120+ languages including 37+ Indic languages.

About PI India

PI India – Parliamentarians with Innovators for India is an inclusive, non-partisan, pan-India action group for building and supporting innovative solutions for complex social problems and issues in the country. Since April 2020, PIIndia.org has provided for public champions across the country to come together to fight the gloom and doom scenario caused due to the pandemic; and work towards saving lives in this time of crisis. PI India aims to enable meaningful collaboration between citizens, civil society and industry leaders who wish to make a difference to our communities and our country with immediate impactful interventions for communities affected by COVID and beyond.

About Bobble AI

Bobble AI is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation start-up that empowers billions of everyday conversations of over 50 Million users from India and around the world via its highly expressive and personalized content including stickers, GIFs, and emojis, AI-powered contextual recommendations, speech-to-text and many other innovative technologies via its diverse portfolio of smartphone keyboard applications. Bobble Indic Keyboard (supporting 36+ Indic languages), the flagship product of the company and Bharat Keyboards in Bangla, Marathi & Malayalam – have the potential to revolutionize the usage of the vernacular languages, communication pattern in regional societies affect the consumer behaviour of around 536 million internet users from India who primarily rely on Indic languages. Bobble’s Indic Keyboard is regarded as the highest-rated, most engaging, and retaining keyboard in the world, surpassing Google’s Gboard and Microsoft’s Swiftkey. The company has created the powerful Mint Keyboard which is the default keyboard of Xiaomi phones.

Backed by India’s top seasoned investors including SAIF Partners, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Deep Kalra & Affle, rapidly growing start-up from India, Bobble AI is transforming the over 441 billion dollar Digital Advertising industry through its innovative marketing tool Conversation Media Marketing (CMM), which has helped reputed brands like Cadbury, ITC Sunfeast Yippee!, McDonald’s, JK Cement, Kingfisher, Happydent, Paytm First Games, and Oreo in reaching out to their relevant audience of millennials and GenZies in a non-intrusive way through precise targeting using AI technology. Besides CMM, Bobble AI is also disrupting the Digital Advertising landscape through its GDPR compliant Data Intelligence arm.