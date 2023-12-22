Home

Part Of ‘Greater Game Plan’ By China, Pakistan: Defence Agencies On Attempts To Revive Terror In Poonch-Rajouri Sector

Security agencies believe around 25-30 terrorists are hiding in the forests in the Poonch-Rajouri sector and are trying to revive terrorism in the region as part of a greater plan by China and Pakistan.

Security personnel during a search operation in the Thanmandi area of Rajouri district on Friday, after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists at Dera ki Gali yesterday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir News: Around 25-30 Pakistani terrorists are currently believed to be active the Rajouri-Poonch sector, hiding in the forests along the Line of Control (LoC), in Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies said Friday, adding that Islamabad is allegedly trying to revive terrorism in the border region as part of a “greater game plan by Pakistan and China”.

Quoting defence sources, ANI reported that Islamabad’s plan to revive terrorism in the area is part of a greater game plan by Pakistan and China to pressurise the Indian Army to remove troops from the Ladakh sector and redeploy forces in this area.

“There is a larger game plan by the Pakistan-China nexus to not allow India to ease out of the Jammu and Kashmir sector and deploy troops on the China border, especially in the Ladakh sector, where the PLA and Indian forces have been in a standoff for the last three years now,” they said, according to ANI.

On Thursday evening, on Thursday evening, four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in Rajouri district after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists.

#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K: Security forces are conducting a search operation in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector after the terrorist attack on Army vehicles yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yToakc8trF — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

India moved the Uniform Force of Rashtriya Rifles from the Poonch sector to Ladakh to counter Chinese aggression in 2020 as part of rebalancing and put pressure on the PLA to match Indian strength.

Sources said that around 25-30 Pakistani terrorists have been hiding in the upper reaches of the Poonch Rajouri sector in a forested area to launch attacks on security forces.

Over the last years since the Uniform Force left for Ladakh operations, Pakistan has started sending its own terrorists from Pakistan to the area to carry out attacks against Indian troops in an attempt to force India to redeploy its own troops in the area.

The Indian Army had recently moved in one more brigade to counter terrorist activities and has achieved success in the area.

(With ANI inputs)

