New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown, 15 pairs of ‘special air-conditioned’ trains will depart from New Delhi to several parts of the country on Tuesday. Unlike Shramik Special, the AC trains will resume on Rajdhani routes only, with full capacity. Railway ministry had said that trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Also Read - Railways Set to Resume Partial Service: Full List of 15 Trains That Will Run From Tomorrow; Booking Timings, Station, Fare Details Here

The Indian Railways had also released fresh details of stations and timings.

S.No. Train No From Dep.Time To Arr.Time Frequency 1 02301 Howrah 1705 New Delhi 1000 Daily 2 02302 New Delhi 1655 Howrah 0955 Daily 3 02951 Mumbai Central 1730 New Delhi 0905 Daily 4 02952 New Delhi 1655 Mumbai Central 0845 Daily 5 02957 Ahmedabad 1820 New Delhi 0800 Daily 6 02958 New Delhi 2025 Ahmedabad 1005 Daily 7 02309 Rajendranagar (T) 1920 New Delhi 0740 Daily 8 02310 New Delhi 1715 Rajendranagar (T) 0530 Daily 9 02691 Bengaluru 2030 New Delhi 0555 Daily 10 02692 New Delhi 2115 Bengaluru 0640 Daily 11 02424 New Delhi 1645 Dibrugarh 0700 Daily 12 02423 Dibrugarh 2110 New Delhi 1015 Daily 13 02442 New Delhi 1600 Bilaspur 1200 Biweekly 14 02441 Bilaspur 1440 New Delhi 1055 Biweekly 15 02823 Bhubaneswar 1000 New Delhi 1045 Daily 16 02824 New Delhi 1705 Bhubaneswar 1725 Daily 17 02425 New Delhi 2110 Jammu Tawi 0545 Daily 18 02426 Jammu Tawi 2010 New Delhi 0500 Daily 19 02434 New Delhi 1600 Chennai 2040 Biweekly 20 02433 Chennai 0635 New Delhi 1030 Biweekly 21 02454 New Delhi 1530 Ranchi 1000 Biweekly 22 02453 Ranchi 1740 New Delhi 1055 Biweekly 23 02414 New Delhi 1125 Madgaon 1250 Biweekly 24 02413 Madgaon 1030 New Delhi 1240 Biweekly 25 02438 New Delhi 1600 Secunderabad 1400 Weekly 26 02437 Secunderabad 1315 New Delhi 1040 Weekly 27 02432 New Delhi 1125 Thiruvananthapuram 0525 Triweekly 28 02431 Thiruvananthapuram 1945 New Delhi 1240 Triweekly 29 02501 Agartala 1900 New Delhi 1120 Weekly 30 02502 New Delhi 1950 Agartala 1330 Weekly

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had released detailed guidelines and standard operation procedure (SOP) for movement of people by trains. “The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket. During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to maintain social distancing. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such heath protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT”,the MHA order stated.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had started taking bookings at 4 PM yesterday, but within minutes its website crashed due to heavy online traffic as passengers waiting for over a month-and-a-half immediately started logging into it.

The railways quickly issued a statement, saying, “Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait.” After a delay of two hours, the bookings commenced.

“By 9.15 PM, approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers,” Indian Railways said in a statement.