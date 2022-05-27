New Delhi: A passenger, travelling from Kannur t0 Dubai on a Go First flight, suffered a cardiac arrest mid-air. However, the cabin crew with the help of a doctor on board save the passenger, identified as Younus Rayanroth. The airline owned by Wadia Group has announced a cash reward for the cabin crew for their timely intervention, reported NDTV.Also Read - Covid-19 Fourth Wave: Omicron Variant can Lead to Croup, Cardiac Arrest in Children- Details Inside

‘Not a Second Wasted’

Issuing a statement, the airline said it did not waste a second to resuscitated the customer back to life.

"As the passenger shouted for help, the Go First cabin crew immediately ran towards the passenger and found him unconscious with no pulse and no breathing. Not a second was wasted, with help of other passengers the casualty was placed on the aft galley floor and the crew began the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, process," the airline said.

It added, “Fortunately, a doctor, Dr Shabar Ahmed, was also traveling on the same flight, and he treated the casualty with two sets of automated external defibrillators (AED) shock, followed by five Sets of CPR. The doctor together with the cabin crew resuscitated the customer back to life.”