New Delhi: Paytm IPO, which is expected to be India’s biggest initial public offering ever, has been fully subscribed on the final day of the subscription period. The public issue by parent One97 Communications 1.36 times till 3 pm on Wednesday, according to data on Chittorgarh website.Also Read - Don't Need Great English, Money: Harsh Goenka Praises Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma For Biggest IPO In India's History

Paytm IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering was subscribed 1.36 times overall. In Retail Individual Investor (RII) category, the ipo was subscribed 1.58 times. The IPO was subscribed 1.89 times in qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment. In Non-institutional bidders (NII), the IPO has been subscribed 0.17 times. Also Read - Paytm IPO Subscription Opens Today. Key Points to Know Before Making Investment

Paytm IPO Price Band, Review Details

Paytm IPO was opened on November 8 and closed on November 10.

It has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The initial public offering price band has been fixed between Rs 2080 and Rs 2150 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 6 shares and minimum order quantity of 6 shares.

The IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore.

Out of the total, it has a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore. The offer for sale amounts to Rs 10,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Paytm has raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investment ahead of the share sale.

Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd are lead managers of Paytm IPO, according to Chittorgarh website. Also Read - Paytm IPO: Should You Subscribe? Details You Need To Know