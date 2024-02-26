Home

Paytm Stock Hits Upper Circuit Today; After RBI Directs NPCI To Review Fintech Firm’s Application

On Friday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked the National Payment Council of India (NPCI) to examine the request of One97 Communications’ (OCL), which is parent company of Paytm, to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) so they can continue with Unified Payments Interface operation of the Paytm application.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday asked the NPCI to review Paytm’s application to become a third party app, after which Paytm Stock hit upper circuit on market today.

The stock of One 97 Communication, which is the parent company of Paytm, hit an upper circuit of 4.99 per cent on the BSE today, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the NPCI to review Paytm’s application to become a third-party app, as stated by Zee Business.

The Paytm stock was trading up by 4.99 per cent, or Rs 20.35, at Rs 427.95 at 9:39 am on Monday.

The stock that closed at Rs 407.60 on Friday opened at Rs 416.90 on Monday to hit the day’s high of Rs 427.95.

A TPAP approval is mandatory to every company which operates on UPI-based payment transactions to customers. Currently, the Paytm app transactions are being routed through Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), an associate company of OCL, which is registered as TPAP.

What is a TPAP?

TPAP is a Third-Party Application Provider that provides the UPI compliant app(s) to the end-user customers to facilitate UPI-based payment transactions. Apps like mobile wallets, merchant apps which utilize UPI for payments.

The UPI infrastructure is actually provided by NPCI to the Trap to work with payment service providers (PSPs) and banks to facilitate transactions. They need to make sure that all these applications adhere to security standards and compliance guidelines set by NPCI.

RBI Ban On Paytm Bank

Last month, the RBI banned Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags and NCMC card after February 29, 2024, after persistent non-compliances. The deadline was later extended up to March 15.

“For seamless migration of ‘@paytm’ handle to other banks, NPCI may facilitate certification of 4-5 banks as PSP banks with demonstrated capabilities to process high volume UPI transactions,” the RBI said.

