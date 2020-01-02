New Delhi: Hours after expressing condolence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Amit Baliyan, a Delhi Fire Services personnel, who succumbed to his injuries during fire fighting operations at a factory in Peeragarhi.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi government will provide some assistance to his family members.

“Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but the Delhi government will provide his family with Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. It’s the least we can do as a society,” Kejriwal said in a Tweet.

The development comes after Amit Baliyan, working with Delhi Fire Services, earlier in the day, succumbed to his injuries during fire fighting operation in the national capital. He was trapped and was later rescued from a major fire in a factory in Peeragarhi area and was taken to hospital but he passed away soon after reaching the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had expressed condolence over his death. “We have to tell with great sadness that one of our lives was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save their lives by putting their lives under extremely risky conditions. May his soul rest in peace,” he had said.

In the fire incident in Peeragarhi area, as many as 14 people, including 13 fire brigade personnel, were injured. Plumes of smoke billowed out from the building as the fire brigade personnel battled to contain the blaze.

Soon after the fire broke out, the National Disaster Response Force and civil authorities rushed to the spot to bring it under control. Nearly 35 fire tenders were at the spot to contain the fire.