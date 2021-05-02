Peerumade Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Peerumade Assembly constituency falls under the Idukki district of Kerala in Cochin region that went for voting in a single phase on 6 April 2021. The hill station, famous for its tea estates, is a part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. CPI MLA ES Bijimol represents the seat after he won the 2016 Assembly elections beating Adv. Syriac Thomas of Congress (INC) by a margin of 314 votes. ES Bijimol had defeated Congress’ Adv. EM Augusthy in 2011 by a margin of 4,777 votes. Meanwhile, the INC led the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Peerumade Assembly segment. In 2014, the Lok Sabha seat was represented by an independent candidate. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Peerumade constituency — Vazhoor Soman of CPI, Adv. Syriac Thomas of Congress, and Srinagari Rajan of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements. Also Read - Neyyattinkara Election Result LIVE: Will CPM Retain Its Bastion? Counting Begins at 8 AM