Home

News

‘Festival Of Oneness’: Watch Manipur Celebrates Colourful Mera Hou Chongba

‘Festival Of Oneness’: Watch Manipur Celebrates Colourful Mera Hou Chongba

People of Manipur celebrated 'Mera Hou Chongba' festival at the Palace Compound in Imphal with enthusiasm and zeal. Chief Minister Biren Singh also attended the event.

Watch Manipur Celebrates Colourful Mera Hou Chongba

Imphal: Manipur, famous for its rich and diverse culture, celebrated the festival of ‘Mera Hou Chongba’ at the Palace Compound in Imphal with enthusiasm and zeal. This festival symbolises the unity of national growth within the state and was organised by the Mera Hou Chongba Thoushil Lup. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also attended the vibrant festival and enjoyed tribal music and dance performances. Manipur is known for the harmonious coexistence of various ethnic groups, and this festival brings together people from the hills and valleys.

Trending Now

Mera Hou Chongba: Watch Glimpes of the Festival Here

You may like to read

Thangal village chief Kangpokpi Gongrosim Thangal said, “It is very nice. I was very happy…I am pleased to celebrate ‘Mera Hou Chongba’ here…”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.