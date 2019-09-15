New Delhi: At a time when India is going through the economic crisis and a rise in unemployment across sectors, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar has claimed that there were enough job opportunities in the country but the job seekers, especially from North India, are not eligible for as they lacked the qualifications.

Speaking to reporters, Gangwar said, “Desh mein rozgaar ki kami nahi hai. Humare Uttar Bharat mein jo recruitment karne aate hain is baat ka sawaal Karte hain ki jis padd (position) ke liye hum rakh rahe hain uski quality ka vyakti humein kum milta hai. (There is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for)”.