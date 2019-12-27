New Delhi: Fresh protests erupted in the national capital on Friday yet again over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and agitators held a demonstration in Jor Bagh area demanding the immediate release of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, who was arrested during the protest at Jama Masjid last week.

Organised by the Anjuman-e-Haideri and Bhim Army workers from Dargah Shah-e-mardan, the protesters started their march from the Dargah towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. However, they were not allowed by the police to move further and were stopped before the Jor Bagh metro station.

Holding national flags, photographs of BR Ambedkar and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, the protesters in Jor Bagh area raised slogans against the Central government and demanded Azad’s immediate release.

The protest erupted after Azad was arrested last week in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj on December 21.

The development comes after Delhi Court on Saturday dismissed his bail plea and sent to 14-day judicial custody. The Bhim Army chief was later taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari court.

However, he claimed that there was no single evidence against him for inciting violence during the anti-CAA protests. “Modi should do table talks at least. He is doing the task of dividing the country. There is no single evidence against me. The country is burning and Modi is only concerned about his rallies,” Chandrashekhar was quoted as saying by ANI.