New Delhi: Adding to the ongoing war rhetoric from Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 that conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf said Kashmir is in the blood of Pakistan and the army will always stand by the Kashmiri people “no matter what”. This upping the ante over Kashmir marks the comeback of the 76-year-old to active politics after a hiatus of a year.

“Perhaps, the Indian army has forgotten the Kargil war,” he said, as reported by PTI, claiming that India had to seek the US president’s help in ending the conflict in 1999. According to the report, he was addressing party workers in Islamabad via telephone from Dubai

“We will continue to stand by our Kashmiri brethren no matter what,” he said, adding that the Pakistani nation and Pakistan Army will fight till the last drop of their blood.”

He said that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be seen as weakness, adding, the Pakistan armed forces are ready to give a “befitting response to any Indian misadventure.”

General (Retd) Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing a treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The former president is suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination and the Red Mosque cleric killing cases.

(With Agency Inputs)