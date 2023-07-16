Pet Dog Beaten To Death In Madhya Pradesh Village, Horrifying Video Surfaces: Watch

The dog, which is seen trapped in a net, presumably by the villagers, is dragged down a flight of stairs and onto the road, where the men continue the merciless beat down until the poor animal died.

Screengrab of the disturbing video shared on Twitter

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Amid a spate of incidents of violence against the downtrodden that have rocked Madhya Pradesh recently, another horrifying video has emerged from the state’s Jabalpur district. However, rather than a human, this time it’s a helpless dog on the receiving end of a brutal beating at the hands of crazed villagers.

According to reports, the incident took place, Friday, in Kaithra village within Patan police station limits, when around 10 villagers, including a local Panchayat office-bearer, stormed the house of Arvind Garg, dragged his pet down a flight of stairs and onto the road, and then viciously beat the beast to death with rods and wooden sticks in broad daylight.

A video of the disturbing incident has gone viral on social media and shows the helpless canine being dragged out of a building and onto the road by some of the attackers while their accomplices keep assaulting the animal with sticks and rods.

Following the incident, Garg filed a complaint with the local police, claiming that a local panchayat office-bearer accompanied by 10 other villagers, attacked his pet dog with sticks and rods, in which the animal died, Patan police station in-charge Surendra Singh told news agency PTI.

“The complainant said he had contested the panchayat election against the panchayat office-bearer and had also lodged a complaint about his illegal possession of government land. He claimed that the killing of his dog was fallout of that,” the official said.

Investigation into the complaint has been launched and legal steps will be taken on the outcome of the probe, he added.

“As per the preliminary probe, the attackers were angry as Garg’s pet dog had bitten a family member of the panchayat office-bearer last month. They were also annoyed with the continuous barking by the dog,” he said.

A flurry of brutal incidents

Madhya Pradesh has been in the eye of the storm recently due to several incidents of assault against people belonging to the lower strata, including the infamous Sidhi pee-gate case where a man was seen urinating on a tribal youth.

Earlier today, another disturbing video emerged from a village in the state’s Narmadapuram district where three young men were stripped half-naked and brutally thrashed with wooden sticks by a group of people for allegedly “misbehaving” with villagers.

मध्य्प्रदेश(नर्मदापुरम): गांव के कुछ लोगों से बदतमीजी करने के आरोप में अमजद अली, सौरभ नागंवशी और पिन्नु नागवंशी नामक युवकों को लोगों ने बांध कर पीटा, पैर तोड़े। पुलिस ने बताया कि 6 लोगों के खिलाफ़ 6 धाराओं में मामला दर्ज़ कर नोटिस दिया गया है।@KashifKakvi pic.twitter.com/rGAdbz3RLC — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) July 15, 2023

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media platforms, shows the three men lying on the ground, half-naked on their belly, while around half-a-dozen men viciously beat them with wooden sticks without mercy.

(With PTI inputs)

