London: Netizens are furious after Madame Tussauds museum removed the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, post their decision to quit their ‘senior roles’ in the British royal family.
In a statement released on Thursday, the museum said that the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been removed from its display to “mirror their progressive new role within the Royal institution.”
“We’ve got to respect their wishes,” the wax museum tweeted, followed by the hashtag #Megxit, which invited a barrage of criticism. Calling them ‘petty’ and ‘racist’, people on Twitter slammed the move, with many calling for a boycott of the wax museum.
Many asked why Prince Philip’s figurine was not moved since he had retired or if they removed Princess Diana’s figure after she separated from Prince Charles.
Here’s how other people reacted:
In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday that they would be stepping back as “senior” royals, and work to become financially independent.
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in their unexpected statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
The wax figures of the couple were unveiled in May 2018 ahead of their wedding in Windsor, England. Each statue costs roughly £150,000 ($195,000) to make.