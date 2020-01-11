London: Netizens are furious after Madame Tussauds museum removed the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, post their decision to quit their ‘senior roles’ in the British royal family.

In a statement released on Thursday, the museum said that the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been removed from its display to “mirror their progressive new role within the Royal institution.”

“We’ve got to respect their wishes,” the wax museum tweeted, followed by the hashtag #Megxit, which invited a barrage of criticism. Calling them ‘petty’ and ‘racist’, people on Twitter slammed the move, with many calling for a boycott of the wax museum.

Many asked why Prince Philip’s figurine was not moved since he had retired or if they removed Princess Diana’s figure after she separated from Prince Charles.

Why wasn't Prince Philip removed when he retired from public duties? He is no longer seen in public, if you are removing the Sussexes for their desire for a bit more privacy, I think you should do the same for the retired prince. But I guess that wouldn't be white of you. — ChiLanta (@ChiLanta_180) January 9, 2020

Did Madame Tussauds disappear Princess Diana’s wax figure when she left the Royal Family? I think not. Because back then, someone in charge was smart enough to realize that she was their main draw. Bring back that guy.#Megxit pic.twitter.com/hUdQWO1col — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) January 9, 2020

Here’s how other people reacted:

This is why they're leaving. Britain is just beyond disgusting now. We are also aware of your history with the monarchy, so it's clear that this is a snub to the couple. But honestly, it's your loss. Meghan & Harry are the future. Long may they reign in our hearts. #RIPMonarchy — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🇺🇲🆘 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) January 9, 2020

This makes me want to avoid Britain. Americans tend to favor Britain, but after seeing the way Meghan was treated, I’m not visiting anytime soon. That was some sexist, racist, anti-American BS. — BeSeriousUSA (@BeSeriousUSA) January 9, 2020

They are still family. How petty of you. No wonder they are leaving, the majority of the press has been terrible to them.#ShameOnYou — kuba (@jkgood1) January 9, 2020

Crazy, petty, rude and subtly racist. This right here proves their point in wanting to step back from the madness. This was a very poor decision on your museum's part. — Bizzi (@bizzimomma2) January 9, 2020

Shame on you!! Using a racist hashtag to place blame on one member of a couple for a mutual life decision. You’re gross af. — Kassandra Seven (@KassandraSeven) January 9, 2020

This was a very foolish decision. You will have a very difficult time convincing people that this move wasn’t influenced by racism. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) January 10, 2020

In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday that they would be stepping back as “senior” royals, and work to become financially independent.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in their unexpected statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The wax figures of the couple were unveiled in May 2018 ahead of their wedding in Windsor, England. Each statue costs roughly £150,000 ($195,000) to make.