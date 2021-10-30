New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali festivities, the Finance Ministry has approved the labour ministry’s proposal for crediting 8.5 per cent interest on provident funds for 2020-21 beneficiaries. The move is expected to bring cheer to around 6 crore members of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). “The rate of interest on EPF for 2020-21 has been ratified by the Ministry of Finance and now it would be credited into the accounts of over five crore members”, a source said.Also Read - Good News For PF Subscribers: Centre Approves 8.5% Interest On Employees' Provident Fund For 2020-21

Speaking to a leading portal, a senior government official said that the labour ministry, following the approval, plans to notify the rate at the earliest. Notably, the 8.5 per cent rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the last financial year was decided by the EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) headed by the Labour Minister in March this year.

"People must appreciate that the government has maintained the rate of interest for 2020-21 despite a huge economic downturn due to COVID-19," Virjesh Upadhyay, EPFO board member and general secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh told Moneycontrol earlier.

The EPF (Employees Provident Fund) interest rate provided for 2019-20 was the lowest since 2012-13, when it was brought down to 8.5 per cent. The EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as in 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13. The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent on provident fund in 2011-12.

Tax on EPF

While presenting Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that interest on employee contributions to provident fund over Rs 2.5 lakh per annum would be taxed, a move aimed at taxing high-value depositors in the Employee Provident Fund (EPF).

“In order to rationalise tax exemption for the income earned by high-income employees, it is proposed to restrict tax exemption for the interest income earned on the employees’ contribution to various provident funds to the annual contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh,” Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021-22 speech.

Here’s how to check EPF balance Online

Log on to epfindia.gov.in Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code Click on the e-Passbook Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page Now open member id Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App Click on EPFO. Click on Employee Centric Services Click on the View Passbook option Feed in your UAN number and password You will get OTP on your registered mobile number Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

The EPFO members registered on the UAN portal can check their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

Provident Fund: Here’s how to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

Give a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.