Pfizer, a major pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday said that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be 95 per cent effective in the final analysis of the Phase 3 trial. The company also said that it will seek regulatory approval within days. The vaccine prevented infections even in older adults and caused no serious safety concerns, the company said. Also Read - Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 95% Effective, Ready to Seek Emergency Clearance

The U.S. pharma giant and its German partner said their Phase 3 trial was now complete and that it found the vaccine was 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 — up from the 90 percent announced last week. Also Read - Looking Into Shortage of ICU Beds, Over 660 to be Added in Next Few Days: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

There have been no serious side effects among the 41,135 adults who received two doses, the companies said in a joint statement. The most common reactions were that 3.7 percent of participants experiencing fatigue and 2 percent had a headache, it said. Also Read - Haryana: 72 Students of 12 Govt Schools in Rewari Test COVID Positive After Schools Reopen

The study reached 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the vaccine candidate BNT162b2 demonstrating 95 per cent efficacy beginning 28 days after the first dose, Pfizer said.

“Within days, we plan to submit a request to the US FDA for an EUA based on the totality of safety and efficacy data collected, as well as manufacturing data relating to the quality and consistency of the vaccine candidate,” it added.

“The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic,” Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer chairman and CEO, said in the statement. “With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world.”