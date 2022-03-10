Jalandhar Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 9 assembly segments in the Jalandhar district will begin at 8 AM. Jalandhar district has nine assembly segments—Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt, and Adampur. Jalandhar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022. The district falls under the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.Also Read - Bholath, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are expected to pour around 8 am.