PIL Filled Against 3 New Criminal Laws That Received Presidential Assent; Here’s What Lawyers Are Saying

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), spearheaded by Advocate Vishal Tiwari, stands against the advent of three fresh criminal laws. The focus of the PIL is the immediate halt of these laws' implementation and the creation of a specialist committee for scrutinizing their feasibility, led by a Supreme Court's former justice.

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the three new criminal laws that received President Droupadi Murmu’s assent on December 25 last month. The laws in question are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, which are set to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. However, the date from which the provisions of the new laws shall take effect is yet to be notified, as per a report carried out by Live Law.

What Does The PIL Say?

“If the British laws were considered colonial and draconian, then the Indian laws are now far more draconian, as in the British period you could keep a person in police custody for a maximum of 15 days. Extending 15 days to 90 days and more is a shocking provision enabling police torture, the plea stated as per the report.

“Parliamentary debate is a fundamental part of democratic lawmaking…Debates and discussions are helpful to make necessary adjustments and amendments to a bill so that it can effectively fulfill its purpose. These can be helpful in Courts while interpreting laws”, the plea also said.

PIL Accentuates Irregularities and Discrepancies

The PIL accentuates irregularities and discrepancies in the way these laws were brought into action, stating that necessary parliamentary debates were bypassed, with substantial MPs suspended during the process. When the laws received approval from the Lok Sabha on December 20, an overwhelming number of 141 opposition MPs from both houses had been suspended.

The plea indicates that the recent shifts in criminal legislation are quite severe, and their goal, in essence, is to establish a nation governed by police. Furthermore, it contends that these amendments violate the fundamental freedoms of the Indian populace, the report said.

