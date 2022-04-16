In one of the year’s most popular astronomical spectacles, April’s full moon called the ‘Pink Moon’ will illuminate the sky this entire weekend. For Hindus, this full moon corresponds with Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman, celebrated in most areas on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

Pink Moon 2022 will be visible for skywatchers in India. So here's everything you need to know about the date, time, visibility and how to watch Pink Moon 2022 in India.

Why is it called Pink Moon?

April's full moon is called the Pink Moon because April sees the emergence of pink wildflowers in North America. But to be clear, the moon won't be pink in colour. The name of Pink Moon is a little misleading as the full moon will actually glow orange instead. Other names for April's full moon, from the 'Sprouting Grass Moon' and the 'Growing Moon' to the 'Fish Moon' and the 'Hare Moon'.

This moon is also a supermoon, meaning it’s a bit closer to Earth than usual, making it appear bigger and brighter.

When to watch Pink Moon 2022?

The best time to watch any full moon is at moonrise, when it appears on the eastern horizon. During that time, the moon looks a glorious orange color, turning gradually to pale yellow, and finally, into a bright white orb as it rises higher into the night sky.

Date and time to see Pink Moon 2022 in India:

According to NASA, the pink moon will appear full from Friday to Monday morning. It will be at its peak fullness on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The Pink Moon will be illuminated for just a moment at 12.25 am on April 16. While it will illuminate the sky this entire weekend from April 16 to April 18 morning, it will be at its peak fullness on April 17 at 12.15 am.