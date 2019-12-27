New Delhi: After union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was the second cabinet minister to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on NRC. Goyal on Friday stated that PM Modi’s remark on NRC should be considered as the ‘last word’.

“I think once the Prime Minister of the country says something, that is the last word. The Prime Minister has categorically clarified. There is no question of NRC, no discussion in the cabinet, no provision for that, no law for that,” he told IANS.

While addressing a press conference in Goa, Goyal said that there is a misunderstanding that the CAA will take away the citizenship of one particular community. “No one will lose their nationality,” he added. He was reiterating the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Margao town in South Goa district to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Bill as well as the National Population Register. These two issues have rocked the nation with violent protests across the country.

Talking about Congress inciting people on NRC, Goyal stated that anger was misguided by political considerations, particularly by the Congress party.

“There is a misunderstanding that the CAA will take away the citizenship of one particular community. No one will lose their nationality. Only those who are persecuted on account of their religion and have sought refuge in India, those who came to India up to December 31, 2014, they have been assured citizenship by this amendment,” he said.

He also stated that fake news is being spread across to create confusion and false propaganda, which was misleading students throughout the country.

(With inputs from IANS)