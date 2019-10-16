New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to place on the record before it all the orders relating to restriction, shutdown and detention in Jammu and Kashmir. A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana on Wednesday said if the government doesn’t wish to divulge reasons for not placing any order before it, an affidavit detailing the reasons to be filed by it. Cases on various restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir adjourned for October 25.

On Wednesday, the bench was hearing the petition filed by Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin in which it was said that the government’s rejoinder does not mention orders under which the lockdown in the region was imposed. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said the government will place on record all the orders but nobody other than the court can seek an appeal on the executive and administrative orders of the government, concerning national security.

According to reports, the Supreme Court also asked the government to look into the complaints against mobile service providers in the Valley. Some petitions have been filed complaining that though mobile communications were suspended in Kashmir for the past two months, they were charged.