New Delhi: MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the MG Astor in the country. With the Astor, MG will enter the mid-size SUV space. Now, most mid-size SUVs in India offer a lot of colour options. Be it the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos, or more recent introductions like the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, they have several interesting paint schemes. So when the competition has so much to offer, how can MG Astor stay behind?Also Read - MG Astor Review, First Drive: A Possible Game-Changer For Morris Garages

The customers planning to bring home the MG Astor have as many as five shades to choose from. They are Glaze Red, Starry Black, Spiced Orange, Candy White and Aurora Silver. Also Read - MG Astor Complete Variant Line-Up Revealed. Details Inside

The MG Astor gets a couple of engine options — 1.5-litre VTi-TECH N/A petrol (110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque) and 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol (140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque). The N/A petrol unit can be had with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic, while the turbo petrol unit comes mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter only. Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun vs MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: How Big is the New German Machine? Details Inside

In terms of features, the MG Astor is equipped with a hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille, full-LED ‘Hawkeye’ headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillamps, faux chrome exhaust vents, panoramic sunroof, segment-first heated ORVMs and 17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels.

The MG Astor has three interior themes — dual-tone Sangria Red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black. There is extensive use of soft-touch materials inside the cabin. Among the notable features are a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 360-degree camera.

The MG Astor gets an industry-first personal AI assistant that can comprehend 35+ Hinglish commands. You can operate more than 80 connectivity features via MG i-Smart. The mid-size SUV has segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 14 autonomous level 2 features managed by AI technology, six radars and five cameras. It also gets a segment-first Bluetooth-based digital key.

So far as safety features are concerned, the MG Astor boasts six airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, traction control system, electronic stability program, hill descent control, hill hold control, electric parking brake with autohold, emergency stop signal and tyre pressure monitoring system. There are disc brakes at the front and rear as standard.