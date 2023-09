Home

PM Modi Achieves Another Milestone As His WhatsApp Channel Crosses 1 Million Followers in One Day

Meta on September 13 launched WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries to deliver a private way to receive updates.

PM Modi (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Besides making record-setting followers on social media platforms– X, Facebook and Instagram– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved yet another milestone when his WhatsApp channel crossed a million subscribers only in one day.

Prime Minister Modi is the most followed Indian on X with over 91 million followers. Meanwhile, on Facebook, PM Modi has 48 million followers while on Instagram, he has over 78 million.

Days after WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined the WhatsApp Channels.

“Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let’s stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament building…” he said in his first post on WhatsApp Channels.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.

With Channels, WhatsApp’s goal is to build the most private broadcast service available.

Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. Channels can be found in a new tab called ‘Updates’ – where you’ll find the Status and channels you choose to follow.

