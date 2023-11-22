Home

News

PM Modi Addresses G20 Virtual Summit, Says Israel-Hamas Conflict Must Not Spread | Key Takeaways

PM Modi Addresses G20 Virtual Summit, Says Israel-Hamas Conflict Must Not Spread | Key Takeaways

PM Modi delivered his remarks at the G20 virtual summit and said that it was important to ensure that the Israel-Hamas war does not take the shape of a regional conflict.

PM Modi Addresses G20 Virtual Summit, Says Israel-Hamas Conflict Must Not Spread | Key Takeaways

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delivered his remarks at the G20 virtual summit and said that it was important to ensure that the Israel-Hamas war does not take the shape of a regional conflict. He also asserted that it is necessary to resolve the Israel-Palestine issue with the two-state solution.

Trending Now

Expressing concern over the prevailing insecurity and instability in West Asia, PM Modi said he believes after hearing the views of G20 leaders at their virtual summit that there is zero tolerance for terrorism and the loss of innocent lives, especially children and women, is unacceptable and condemnable.

You may like to read

The virtual summit of Leaders of G20 countries was attended by Brazilian President Luiz In cio Lula da Silva, UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, among others.

Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Speech At G20 Summit:

PM Modi said that it was important to ensure that the Israel-Hamas war does not take the shape of a regional conflict

The PM asserted that it is necessary to resolve the Israel-Palestine issue with the two-state solution.

PM Modi expressed his concern over the prevailing insecurity and instability in West Asia

The prime minister also welcomed news of the announcement of the release of hostages and expressed the hope that they will be set free soon.

Humanitarian aid should be delivered effectively and safely as soon as possible

It is necessary to ensure timely and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid. It is also necessary to ensure that the war between Israel and Hamas does not escalate into a regional conflict, PM Modi said

PM Modi batted for a two-state solution to end the festering Israel-Palestine dispute and said it is necessary to restore regional peace and stability.

After hearing the views of all G20 leaders, PM Modi said there is an agreement among them on a host of issues in relation to the serious situation in West Asia and listed the points of consensus.

Diplomacy and dialogue are the only means to defuse territorial-political tensions, he said, referring to one of the seven points of agreement among the leaders. The G20 is ready to offer all possible assistance on these issues, he said, noting that the world leaders shared views on the socio-economic impact of the global situation besides its development agenda.

“Our coming together shows that we are sensitive to all issues and standing together for their solution. We believe that terrorism is unacceptable to us… There is zero tolerance to terrorism. Death of civilians, wherever it may be, is condemnable.

“We welcome the news of the release of hostages. We hope all hostages will be released soon,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also spoke about the “negative effects” of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for global regulation of the emerging technology.

“There are growing concerns across the world on the negative use of AI. India’s thinking is clear, we have to work together on global regulation of AI. We must understand the dangers posed by deepfakes to society and individuals and move forward,” Modi said.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.